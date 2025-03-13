Gallery: 52 iconic photos of Blackpool's past days out at Wembley

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool have many happy memories of playing at the national stadium.

Wembley will host its first major final of 2025 this weekend when Liverpool and Newcastle United go head-to-head in the EFL Cup final.

Blackpool’s last time at the famous ground was back in 2021, when they claimed a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City to earn promotion to the Championship.

There’s been numerous other play-off finals in recent history, as well as some other notable big days out in the longer-term.

Here’s some of the best photos from the Seasiders’ visits to Wembley:

The 1953 FA Cup final (Credit: Allsport Hulton Deutsch/ALLSPORT)

1. Blackpool at Wembley

The 1953 FA Cup final (Credit: Allsport Hulton Deutsch/ALLSPORT) Photo: Hulton Archive

The 1951 FA Cup final (Photo by William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images).

2. Blackpool at Wembley

The 1951 FA Cup final (Photo by William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images). Photo: William Vanderson

The 1948 FA Cup final (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).

3. Blackpool at Wembley

The 1948 FA Cup final (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Photo: Fox Photos

The 1992 Division Four Play-Off final (Credit: Ben Radford/Allsport).

4. Blackpool at Wembley

The 1992 Division Four Play-Off final (Credit: Ben Radford/Allsport). Photo: Ben Radford

The 1992 Division Four Play-Off final (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive).

5. Blackpool at Wembley

The 1992 Division Four Play-Off final (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive). Photo: Getty Images

The 2007 League One Play-Off final (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images).

6. Blackpool at Wembley

The 2007 League One Play-Off final (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images). Photo: Jamie McDonald

