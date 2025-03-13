Wembley will host its first major final of 2025 this weekend when Liverpool and Newcastle United go head-to-head in the EFL Cup final.
Blackpool’s last time at the famous ground was back in 2021, when they claimed a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City to earn promotion to the Championship.
There’s been numerous other play-off finals in recent history, as well as some other notable big days out in the longer-term.
Here’s some of the best photos from the Seasiders’ visits to Wembley:
1. Blackpool at Wembley
The 1953 FA Cup final (Credit: Allsport Hulton Deutsch/ALLSPORT) Photo: Hulton Archive
2. Blackpool at Wembley
The 1951 FA Cup final (Photo by William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images). Photo: William Vanderson
3. Blackpool at Wembley
The 1948 FA Cup final (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Photo: Fox Photos
4. Blackpool at Wembley
The 1992 Division Four Play-Off final (Credit: Ben Radford/Allsport). Photo: Ben Radford
5. Blackpool at Wembley
The 1992 Division Four Play-Off final (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive). Photo: Getty Images
6. Blackpool at Wembley
The 2007 League One Play-Off final (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images). Photo: Jamie McDonald