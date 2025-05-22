Gallery: 50 iconic photos of Blackpool's players and fans lapping up Wembley history with victory over Cardiff City

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd May 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool enjoyed one of their most-famous matches on this day (May 22) in 2010.

The sun was shining, and a place in the Premier League was up for grabs, as the Seasiders went head-to-head with Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final.

Despite falling behind twice, Ian Holloway’s side were able to claim promotion with a 3-2 victory – with Charlie Adam, Gary Taylor-Fletcher and Brett Ormerod all on the scoresheet.

It was a historic day for Blackpool, and one that will continue to be fondly remembered for years to come.

Here’s some of the best photos of the players and the fans from the famous win over Cardiff:

1. A day to remember

Blackpool won promotion to the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final on this day (May 22) in 2010. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

2. A day to remember

Blackpool won promotion to the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final on this day (May 22) in 2010. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

3. A day to remember

Blackpool won promotion to the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final on this day (May 22) in 2010. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

4. A day to remember

Blackpool won promotion to the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final on this day (May 22) in 2010. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

5. A day to remember

Blackpool won promotion to the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final on this day (May 22) in 2010. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

6. A day to remember

Blackpool won promotion to the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final on this day (May 22) in 2010. Photo: Mike Hewitt

