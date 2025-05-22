Despite falling behind twice, Ian Holloway’s side were able to claim promotion with a 3-2 victory – with Charlie Adam, Gary Taylor-Fletcher and Brett Ormerod all on the scoresheet.
It was a historic day for Blackpool, and one that will continue to be fondly remembered for years to come.
Here’s some of the best photos of the players and the fans from the famous win over Cardiff:
1. A day to remember
Blackpool won promotion to the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final on this day (May 22) in 2010. Photo: Laurence Griffiths
