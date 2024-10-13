Gallery: 49 photos of the Blackpool faithful getting behind their team at Bloomfield Road so far this season

Since the appointment of Steve Bruce as a head coach last month, the Seasiders’ home support has been bouncing and enjoying their football again.
Despite only winning two of their five home games in League One so far this season, there’s no doubt just how important Bloomfield Road is to Blackpool and what a fortress it can be.
Barnsley are the next visitors to the Fylde Coast, with the two teams going head-to-head next Saturday following the conclusion of the international break.
Here’s some of the best fan photos at home from the campaign so far:
