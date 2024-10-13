Gallery: 49 photos of the Blackpool faithful getting behind their team at Bloomfield Road so far this season

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Oct 2024, 05:00 BST
Blackpool fans have made themselves heard at Bloomfield Road so far this season.

Since the appointment of Steve Bruce as a head coach last month, the Seasiders’ home support has been bouncing and enjoying their football again.

Despite only winning two of their five home games in League One so far this season, there’s no doubt just how important Bloomfield Road is to Blackpool and what a fortress it can be.

Barnsley are the next visitors to the Fylde Coast, with the two teams going head-to-head next Saturday following the conclusion of the international break.

Here’s some of the best fan photos at home from the campaign so far:

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague OneSteve BruceBarnsley
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice