Gallery: 48 festive photos of the Blackpool faithful at Bloomfield Road for the final time in 2024

By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT
Blackpool fans weren’t treated to a Christmas cracker in their final home game of 2024.

The Seasiders were unable to break down Stevenage in the 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road, with chances proving scarce for both sides.

Rob Apter, Albie Morgan and Jordan Rhodes were all able to test Stevenage keeper Murphy Keeper, while Harry Tyrer was called into action a couple of times as well, but beyond that action was limited.

There were 8,610 supporters inside the ground on Saturday afternoon, as Blackpool’s struggles on the Fylde Coast continued – with only two home wins in the league all season.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the Stevenage game:

Supporters at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders' final game before Christmas.

