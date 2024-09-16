Gallery: 45 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans enjoying Steve Bruce's first game in charge

The Seasiders had led for the majority of the game, after CJ Hamilton’s first half volley, but took their foot off the gas and allowed the visitors to equalise through Edward Francis in the closing stages of the 90 minutes.

In stoppage time, Bruce’s side got themselves back in front through a James Husband header, to claim their first league win of the season.

Throughout the afternoon, Blackpool supporters enjoyed the occasion, with the majority leaving Bloomfield Road feeling positive about the new manager’s debut.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

