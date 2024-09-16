Gallery: 45 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans enjoying Steve Bruce's first game in charge

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:30 GMT
Steve Bruce oversaw a 2-1 victory over Exeter City in his first game in charge of Blackpool.

The Seasiders had led for the majority of the game, after CJ Hamilton’s first half volley, but took their foot off the gas and allowed the visitors to equalise through Edward Francis in the closing stages of the 90 minutes.

In stoppage time, Bruce’s side got themselves back in front through a James Husband header, to claim their first league win of the season.

Throughout the afternoon, Blackpool supporters enjoyed the occasion, with the majority leaving Bloomfield Road feeling positive about the new manager’s debut.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters turned out for Steve Bruce's first game in charge. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Steve BruceSeasidersBlackpoolJames Husband
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice