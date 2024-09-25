Gallery: 44 superb photos of Blackpool fans enjoying the Seasiders' third win on the bounce under Steve Bruce

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 12:06 BST
Blackpool fans enjoyed their third win on the bounce under Steve Bruce in League One with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

CJ Hamilton provided the assist for Kyle Joseph to open the scoring with a header, before doubling the Seasiders’ advantage himself ahead of the break.

On the back of Saturday’s 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic at the Valley, it proved to be another positive away day experience for those who made the trip to West Yorkshire.

Here’s some of the best fan photos:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

1. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

3. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

