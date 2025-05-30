Gallery: 44 photos of the fortunate Blackpool fans who made the trip to Wembley on this day in 2021

Only a limited number of supporters were able to enjoy the match in the ground due to the Covid-19 restrictions that were still in place at the time.
Here’s some of the best fan photos of those who were lucky enough to attend:
1. Blackpool fans
A limited number of Seasiders supporters were allowed to attend the League One play-off final on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
2. Blackpool fans
A limited number of Seasiders supporters were allowed to attend the League One play-off final on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
3. Blackpool fans
A limited number of Seasiders supporters were allowed to attend the League One play-off final on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
4. Blackpool fans
A limited number of Seasiders supporters were allowed to attend the League One play-off final on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
5. Blackpool fans
A limited number of Seasiders supporters were allowed to attend the League One play-off final on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
6. Blackpool fans
A limited number of Seasiders supporters were allowed to attend the League One play-off final on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.