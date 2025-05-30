Gallery: 44 photos of the fortunate Blackpool fans who made the trip to Wembley on this day in 2021

Kenny Dougall was on hand with a brace for the Seasiders, as they enjoyed a success day at Wembley in the League One play-off final.

Only a limited number of supporters were able to enjoy the match in the ground due to the Covid-19 restrictions that were still in place at the time.

Here’s some of the best fan photos of those who were lucky enough to attend:

1 . Blackpool fans A limited number of Seasiders supporters were allowed to attend the League One play-off final on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans A limited number of Seasiders supporters were allowed to attend the League One play-off final on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans A limited number of Seasiders supporters were allowed to attend the League One play-off final on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans A limited number of Seasiders supporters were allowed to attend the League One play-off final on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans A limited number of Seasiders supporters were allowed to attend the League One play-off final on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales