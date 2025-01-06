Gallery: 44 photos of the 445 travelling Blackpool fans sticking by their side in the cold at Wycombe

Kyle Joseph’s stoppage equaliser proved to be a late reward for the 445 Seasiders supporters who braved the cold at Adams Park.
The striker’s 93rd minute goal cancelled out Richard Kone’s earlier penalty, as the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
