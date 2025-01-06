Gallery: 44 photos of the 445 travelling Blackpool fans sticking by their side in the cold at Wycombe

By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:00 GMT
Blackpool fans made their way down to Wycombe at the weekend.

Kyle Joseph’s stoppage equaliser proved to be a late reward for the 445 Seasiders supporters who braved the cold at Adams Park.

The striker’s 93rd minute goal cancelled out Richard Kone’s earlier penalty, as the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip down to Wycombe. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolWycombeSeasidersKyle Joseph
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice