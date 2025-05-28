Brad Potts and Mark Cullen were both on target for the Seasiders in the play-off final at Wembley, as they returned to the third tier after being relegated the season before.

The game came during a difficult period for the club, with fans boycotting games in protest of the then-Oyston ownership.

A large number of supporters stayed away from the national stadium to showcase their cause on the biggest stage of all.

More than 30,000 fans had followed Blackpool to Wembley for their previous Wembley outing in 2012, while just over 5,000 made the 2017 trip.

For those who did go to the ground, there were protests against the club’s owners.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the League Two play-off final on this day in 2017:

1 . Blackpool fans A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership. Photo: CameraSport - Craig Mercer Photo Sales

