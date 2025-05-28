Gallery: 43 photos of Blackpool fans backing their team at Wembley on this day in 2017 during a tough period for supporters

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool claimed a 2-1 victory over Exeter City on this day in 2017 to clinch promotion to League One.

Brad Potts and Mark Cullen were both on target for the Seasiders in the play-off final at Wembley, as they returned to the third tier after being relegated the season before.

The game came during a difficult period for the club, with fans boycotting games in protest of the then-Oyston ownership.

A large number of supporters stayed away from the national stadium to showcase their cause on the biggest stage of all.

More than 30,000 fans had followed Blackpool to Wembley for their previous Wembley outing in 2012, while just over 5,000 made the 2017 trip.

For those who did go to the ground, there were protests against the club’s owners.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the League Two play-off final on this day in 2017:

A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership.

1. Blackpool fans

A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership. Photo: CameraSport - Craig Mercer

Photo Sales
A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership.

2. Blackpool fans

A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership. Photo: CameraSport - Craig Mercer

Photo Sales
A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership.

3. Blackpool fans

A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership. Photo: CameraSport - Craig Mercer

Photo Sales
A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership.

4. Blackpool fans

A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership. Photo: CameraSport - Craig Mercer

Photo Sales
A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership.

5. Blackpool fans

A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership. Photo: CameraSport - Craig Mercer

Photo Sales
A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership.

6. Blackpool fans

A limited number of Seasiders supporters made their way to Wembley on this day in 2017 during what was a turbulent time for the club amid ongoing protests against the then-Oyston ownership. Photo: CameraSport - Craig Mercer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:WembleyBlackpoolLeague OneLeague Two
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice