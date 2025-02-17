Gallery: 43 cracking Blackpool fan photos as Bloomfield Road shows support in Mansfield Town comeback

The Stags, who had headed to the Fylde Coast on the back of seven consecutive defeats, were in control for the majority of the afternoon.

After taking the lead through Sonny Carey in the first half, the Seasiders were firmly second-best, as goals from Will Evans, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins put the visitors in a commanding position.

Despite this, Bruce’s side continued to fight, and pulled themselves back level through Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters watched their side as they drew for the eighth consecutive home game. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

