Gallery: 41 superb photos of Blackpool fans showing their support over the Easter period in recent years

Steve Bruce’s side travel to the Lamex Stadium to take on Stevenage on Good Friday, before returning to Bloomfield Road a few days later to take on Wrexham.

A 2-1 defeat away to Rotherham United earlier this month provided a blow to Seasiders’ hopes of making a late play-off push, and upcoming results could see their top six chances mathematically come to an end.

Over the last few years, Blackpool’s Easter schedule has featured away trips to Derby County, Luton Town and West Brom, as well as home meetings with Wycombe Wanderers, Cardiff City, and Birmingham City.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from those games:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters giving their backing over the Easter period in recent years. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

