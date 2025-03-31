Gallery: 41 sensational photos of Blackpool fans making their support heard against Bolton Wanderers

By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Mar 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool fans enjoyed one of their best days at Bloomfield Road this season on Saturday afternoon as their side claimed a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

The Seasiders opened the scoring in the 13th minute through the in-form Ashley Fletcher. A shot from distance by Albie Morgan deflected into the path of the striker – who calmly slotted the ball past Nathan Baxter.

Bolton’s equaliser came shortly after the half hour mark, with Aaron Collins glancing a header into the far corner to beat Harry Tyrer.

Following the restart, Blackpool retook the lead. Morgan was involved once again, with the midfielder playing a great ball into the path of Niall Ennis, who produced a chipped finish over the Wanderers keeper.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

The Seasiders faithful created a strong atmosphere at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

1. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

