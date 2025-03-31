Gallery: 41 sensational photos of Blackpool fans making their support heard against Bolton Wanderers

The Seasiders opened the scoring in the 13th minute through the in-form Ashley Fletcher. A shot from distance by Albie Morgan deflected into the path of the striker – who calmly slotted the ball past Nathan Baxter.
Bolton’s equaliser came shortly after the half hour mark, with Aaron Collins glancing a header into the far corner to beat Harry Tyrer.
Following the restart, Blackpool retook the lead. Morgan was involved once again, with the midfielder playing a great ball into the path of Niall Ennis, who produced a chipped finish over the Wanderers keeper.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:
1. Blackpool fans
The Seasiders faithful created a strong atmosphere at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Blackpool fans
3. Blackpool fans
4. Blackpool fans
5. Blackpool fans
6. Blackpool fans
