Gallery: 40 of the best photos of Blackpool fans on the road ahead of another big away day

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool have another big day on the road coming up this weekend.

The Seasiders head to Edgeley Park with the fifth-best away record under their belt in League One so far this season.

With nine points currently separating Steve Bruce’s side from the play-off places, the upcoming game could prove to be crucial if they hope to have any top six ambitions heading into the latter stages of the campaign.

The last time Blackpool tasted defeat was back on Boxing Day in controversial circumstances against Wrexham, with an 11-game unbeaten run following since.

This includes last week’s 3-1 victory over Crawley Town at Bloomfield Road, as they picked up their first home win since the end of September.

Seasiders supporters will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday afternoon, with the away section at Stockport sold out for the occasion.

Here’s the best photos of fans on the road throughout the season so far:

Seasiders supporters on the road this season.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters on the road this season. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters on the road this season.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters on the road this season. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters on the road this season.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters on the road this season. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters on the road this season.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters on the road this season. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters on the road this season.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters on the road this season. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters on the road this season.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters on the road this season. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SeasidersBlackpoolLeague OneSteve BruceWrexhamStockport
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice