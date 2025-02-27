Gallery: 40 of the best photos of Blackpool fans on the road ahead of another big away day

The Seasiders head to Edgeley Park with the fifth-best away record under their belt in League One so far this season.

With nine points currently separating Steve Bruce’s side from the play-off places, the upcoming game could prove to be crucial if they hope to have any top six ambitions heading into the latter stages of the campaign.

The last time Blackpool tasted defeat was back on Boxing Day in controversial circumstances against Wrexham, with an 11-game unbeaten run following since.

This includes last week’s 3-1 victory over Crawley Town at Bloomfield Road, as they picked up their first home win since the end of September.

Seasiders supporters will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday afternoon, with the away section at Stockport sold out for the occasion.

Here’s the best photos of fans on the road throughout the season so far:

