Gallery: 38 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans showing their support in the sun at Bloomfield Road

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Sep 2024, 15:00 BST
Blackpool fans showed their support in the sun as the Seasiders came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley were both on hand with equalisers for the Seasiders, following goals from Garath McCleary and Dan Udoh.

Despite their defensive issues, under the guidance of interim head coach Richard Keogh, Blackpool’s attacking play has been much improved in the last two weeks –which has received approval from supporters.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the Wycombe game:

Seasiders supporters showed their support in the sun for Richard Keogh's side.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters showed their support in the sun for Richard Keogh's side. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

