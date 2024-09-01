Gallery: 38 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans showing their support in the sun at Bloomfield Road

Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley were both on hand with equalisers for the Seasiders, following goals from Garath McCleary and Dan Udoh.

Despite their defensive issues, under the guidance of interim head coach Richard Keogh, Blackpool’s attacking play has been much improved in the last two weeks –which has received approval from supporters.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the Wycombe game:

Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters showed their support in the sun for Richard Keogh's side.

