Gallery: 37 photos of the Blackpool faithful backing their side through another tough night

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Luton Town at Bloomfield Road – with 8,513 supporters watching on inside the ground.

In their brightest display of the season so far, the Seasiders had edged their way in front courtesy of a CJ Hamilton brace.

Heading into the latter stages, the visitors pulled one back through Jordan Clark, before a Gideon Kodua equalised from the penalty spot to keep the pressure on Steve Bruce following a tough start to the campaign.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game:

It was another frustrating night for the Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

It was another frustrating night for the Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

It was another frustrating night for the Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

It was another frustrating night for the Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

It was another frustrating night for the Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

It was another frustrating night for the Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

