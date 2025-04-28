Gallery: 37 fantastic photos showing Blackpool's away support at Wigan despite season hopes coming to an end

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool took 1,794 fans with them to the Brick Community Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic.

The Seasiders faithful still made themselves – despite their season ambitions of reaching the play-offs mathematically coming to end before they had even kicked off in Greater Manchester.

Steve Bruce’s side initially fell behind after three minutes, in what was a moment to forget for goalkeeper Harry Tyrer.

An attempt from a tight angle on the left wing from Jon Mellish caught the Everton loanee off guard, with the ball finding its way into the back of the net.

Following a drab first half, Blackpool looked more lively after the break, and eventually got themselves back into the contest.

With 18 minutes left on the clock, CJ Hamilton was brought down in the box, with Lee Evans stepping up to convert the penalty.

Here’s the best fan photos from the weekend:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Wigan for the final away day of the season.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Wigan for the final away day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Wigan for the final away day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Wigan for the final away day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Wigan for the final away day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Wigan for the final away day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Wigan for the final away day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

