Gallery: 36 photos of the Blackpool fans who travelled in their numbers to Mansfield

By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
Blackpool fans travelled in their numbers to Field Mill on Saturday afternoon as the Seasiders took on Mansfield Town.

It proved to be a day to forget for the away supporters, with Steve Bruce’s side producing very little to get excited about in a 2-0 defeat.

Will Evans scored a first half brace for the Stags to inflict Blackpool with their first league loss under their new head coach – who took over at Bloomfield Road last month.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the trip to Nottinghamshire:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Field Mill.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Field Mill. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

