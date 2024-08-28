Gallery: 35 photos of the Blackpool faithful enjoying the EFL Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers

Makhtar Gueye’s first half penalty was cancelled out by a Jake Beesley goal, before Hayden Coulson claimed the winner heading into the latter stages.
Blackpool supporters travelled in strong numbers, and made themselves heard throughout the night against their Lancashire rivals.
Here’s some of the best fan photos:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
