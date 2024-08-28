Gallery: 35 photos of the Blackpool faithful enjoying the EFL Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Aug 2024, 14:30 BST
Blackpool fans enjoyed their midweek trip to Ewood Park as the Seasiders came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Makhtar Gueye’s first half penalty was cancelled out by a Jake Beesley goal, before Hayden Coulson claimed the winner heading into the latter stages.

Blackpool supporters travelled in strong numbers, and made themselves heard throughout the night against their Lancashire rivals.

Here’s some of the best fan photos:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Ewood Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackburn RoversSeasidersLancashireHayden Coulson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.