Gallery: 35 photos of Blackpool fans standing by their side despite tough night against Birmingham City

By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd May 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool’s penultimate game of the 2024/25 campaign ended in disappointed as they were well beaten by League One champions Birmingham City.

The Blues came away from Bloomfield Road with a 2-0 victory, and were well on top for the vast majority of the contest.

Prior to the game, the Seasiders’ hopes of reaching the play-offs this season were already firmly over, with their focus already on what comes next season.

Despite seeing their side struggle against the best team in the division, the Blackpool fans in the ground still tried to keep the spirits up and made themselves heard in the second half in particular.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game against Birmingham:

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Birmingham City. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Birmingham CityBlackpoolLeague OneBluesBirmingham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice