Gallery: 33 photos of Blackpool fans continuing to stand by their side against Northampton Town despite current slump

Despite their defence looking stronger than it has in recent weeks, the Seasiders were still unable to rediscover their spark in attack.

Steve Bruce’s side have only managed to find the back of the net five times in the league since the beginning of September, with two of those being own goals against Wigan Athletic.

Despite this, the Blackpool faithful continued to show their support throughout the 90 minutes against the Cobblers.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

