Gallery: 32 photos of Blackpool fans sticking by their side in the defeat to Barnsley

There were 10,565 supporters in attendance at Bloomfield Road, with the Seasiders supporters certainly making themselves heard throughout.

Marc Roberts claimed all three points for the visitors with a stoppage time winner, after Olly Casey had initially cancelled out Davis Keillor-Dunn’s opener.

The whole stadium came together to pay respect to Steve Bruce and his family, with the Blackpool head coach absent from the League One fixture following the death of his four-month old grandson Madison.

Both teams wore black armbands, while there was also a fan-led minute’s applause in the fourth minute of the match. The two sets of supporters took part, as did the players after the referee stopped play.

Here’s the fan photos from Saturday:

1 . A mark of respect There was a minute's applause in the fourth minute of Saturday's game in remembrance of Steve Bruce's grandson Madison. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

