Gallery: 32 fantastic fan photos as Blackpool put on a show on the road away to Reading

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Dec 2024, 14:00 BST
Blackpool fans enjoyed their trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium as the Seasiders claimed a 3-0 victory over Reading.

Albie Morgan, Rob Apter and Ashley Fletcher were all on the scoresheet in Berkshire as Steve Bruce’s side made it three league wins on the bounce, with all of them coming away from Bloomfield Road.

From start to finish, it was a performance to enjoy for the 450 travelling Blackpool supporters.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the victory against Reading:

1. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

3. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

