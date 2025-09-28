Gallery: 31 photos of the big Blackpool away following giving their support at Bradford away

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool’s away day misery continued on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 defeat to Bradford City.

Just under 2,000 Seasiders supporters were in attendance at Valley Parade, but once again they weren’t rewarded for their efforts.

Josh Neufville scored the only goal of the contest at the beginning of the second half, with Steve Bruce’s side doing very little to threaten the Bantams lead from that point onwards.

Here’s a look at some of the best fan photos from the contest:

Seasiders supporters travelled in large numbers to Valley Parade.

1. Blackpool fans

2. Blackpool fans

3. Blackpool fans

4. Blackpool fans

5. Blackpool fans

6. Blackpool fans

