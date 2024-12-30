Gallery: 31 photos of Blackpool's brilliant support away to Birmingham City in their final game of 2024

Despite only picking up a point against Birmingham City, the Seasiders were able to put in an impressive display in the 0-0 draw at St Andrew’s.
Out of the two teams, Steve Bruce’s side had the best chance, with a Kyle Joseph shot from a tight angle hitting the inside of the post and bouncing away from the target.
Here’s some of the best photos of the travelling Blackpool supporters:
1. Blackpool fans
Supporters made the trip to St Andrew's for the Seasiders' final game of 2024. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Blackpool fans
3. Blackpool fans
4. Blackpool fans
5. Blackpool fans
6. Blackpool fans
