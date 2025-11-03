Gallery: 31 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans showing their support in Ian Evatt's first home game

Ashley Fletcher’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in Ian Evatt’s first home game as head coach following his appointment last month.

The visiting National League outfit did apply plenty of pressure after falling behind, but couldn’t find that moment of quality to strike back.

There were 4,503 supporters in attendance for the contest, as Blackpool made it two wins out of two under Evatt, with Cardiff City up next at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s the best fan photos from the victory over Scunthorpe United:

