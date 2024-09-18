Gallery: 31 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the midweek EFL Cup tie

Following the excitement of Steve Bruce’s first game in charge, with the Seasiders overcoming Exeter City with a 2-1 win at the weekend, it proved to be a different story against the Owls.

With both teams making a number of changes, it proved to be a match of few chances, as Di'Shon Bernard’s first half strike proved to be the difference.

Here's the best fan photos from the game:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the EFL Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

