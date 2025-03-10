Gallery: 31 cracking photos of Blackpool fans enjoying the sun and the football at Barnsley away

The Seasiders were on hand with a 3-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell, with the spring weather matching the result for those in Tangerine.
After missing a number of opportunities during the first half, Sonny Carey made amends with a brace after the break, with his two goals coming either side of a Ashley Fletcher header.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from Saturday afternoon:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
