Gallery: 31 cracking photos of Blackpool fans enjoying the sun and the football at Barnsley away

By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
Travelling Blackpool fans were treated to one of the club’s standout performances of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders were on hand with a 3-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell, with the spring weather matching the result for those in Tangerine.

After missing a number of opportunities during the first half, Sonny Carey made amends with a brace after the break, with his two goals coming either side of a Ashley Fletcher header.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from Saturday afternoon:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Oakwell. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBarnsleyOakwell
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice