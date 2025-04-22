Gallery: 30 photos showcasing Blackpool's loyal support on disappointing day at Bloomfield Road

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool fans endured a disappointing afternoon at Bloomfield Road as they saw their side's play-off hopes all but end with a 2-1 defeat to Wrexham.

James McClean and Ollie Rathbone both found the back of the net during the second half, as the visitors strengthened their own push for automatic promotion to the Championship.

By the time Rob Apter found the back of the net in the closing stages of stoppage, it was already too little too late for Steve Bruce’s side.

With both Reading and Leyton Orient both picking up wins elsewhere, the Seasiders now sit nine points off the final place in the top six, and have just three games remaining.

Here’s the best fan photos from the Easter Monday game at Bloomfield Road:

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice