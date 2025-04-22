Gallery: 30 photos showcasing Blackpool's loyal support on disappointing day at Bloomfield Road

James McClean and Ollie Rathbone both found the back of the net during the second half, as the visitors strengthened their own push for automatic promotion to the Championship.

By the time Rob Apter found the back of the net in the closing stages of stoppage, it was already too little too late for Steve Bruce’s side.

With both Reading and Leyton Orient both picking up wins elsewhere, the Seasiders now sit nine points off the final place in the top six, and have just three games remaining.

Here’s the best fan photos from the Easter Monday game at Bloomfield Road:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made themselves heard against Wrexham, but weren't rewarded with the desired result. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales