GALLERY: 30 fantastic photos of the Blackpool faithful enjoying the final pre-season outing

By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:00 BST
A number of Blackpool fans made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the Seasiders’ final pre-season friendly against Crewe Alexandra.

Kyle Joseph broke the deadlock inside the opening minute, before Jordan Rhodes doubled the lead ahead of half time.

The result marks a second win of the summer for Neil Critchley’s side, after also beating West Brom in a behind-closed doors game, ahead of next Saturday’s League One opener away to Crawley Town.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the trip to Crewe:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe. Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe. Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe. Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe. Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe. Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Mornflake Stadium for the pre-season game against Crewe. Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSeasidersJordan RhodesKyle JosephNeil CritchleyLeague OneCrawley Town
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice