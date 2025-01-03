Gallery: 28 photos of the loyal Blackpool faithful starting the new year at Bloomfield Road

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 13:00 GMT
Blackpool fans headed down to Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day to start 2025 watching the Seasiders.

A crowd of 9,433 was in attendance as Steve Bruce’s side drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury Town, as their struggles on the Fylde Coast continued.

Rob Apter edged Blackpool in front with a stunning second half strike, before Tom Bloxham pulled the visitors level heading into the final 10 minutes of the fixture.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters started 2025 at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters started 2025 at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters started 2025 at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters started 2025 at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters started 2025 at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters started 2025 at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

