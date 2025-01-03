Gallery: 28 photos of the loyal Blackpool faithful starting the new year at Bloomfield Road

A crowd of 9,433 was in attendance as Steve Bruce’s side drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury Town, as their struggles on the Fylde Coast continued.
Rob Apter edged Blackpool in front with a stunning second half strike, before Tom Bloxham pulled the visitors level heading into the final 10 minutes of the fixture.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters started 2025 at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
2. Blackpool fans
3. Blackpool fans
4. Blackpool fans
5. Blackpool fans
6. Blackpool fans
