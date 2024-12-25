Blackpool supporters at fixtures during the Christmas period in recent times.Blackpool supporters at fixtures during the Christmas period in recent times.
Gallery: 26 festive photos of Blackpool fans backing their team around Christmas in recent years

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Dec 2024, 05:00 BST
The Christmas period is here – but it’s not always jolly for Blackpool fans when it comes to football.

The Seasiders have struggled towards the end of recent calendar years, including defeats to both Burton Albion and Port Vale last season.

This time around, their task is much tougher on paper, with away trips to both Wrexham (Boxing Day) and Birmingham City (December 29) to round off 2024.

They head into the festive schedule on the back of a four game unbeaten run in the league, producing three consecutive away victories before Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate with Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s some of the best Christmas fan photos from recent years:

