Gallery: 25 photos that tell the story of Blackpool's 2024 - the highs, the lows and the big changes

As 2024 comes to an end, the Seasiders will look back on the year with different emotions.

There’s been some good performances along the way, but the disappointing days will probably be the more clear memories for those in Tangerine.

Steve Bruce’s side head into 2025 sat 15th in the League One table, which is nowhere near where they would like to be, making the start of the new year crucial.

Here’s some of the best photos that tell the story of the last 12 months:

1 . A win to start the year Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton were on the scoresheet in a 2-0 victory over Lincoln City on New Year's Day. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . A draw at the City Ground Blackpool earned themselves an FA Cup replay at Nottingham Forest after drawing 2-2 with the Premier League outfit at the City Ground. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

3 . Back to Bloomfield Road The Seasiders suffered a 3-2 defeat to Forest in the cup replay, but gave a good account of themselves in front of the ITV cameras. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . A low point in Cheltenham One of the lowest points of the 2023/24 campaign was a 2-0 midweek defeat away to Cheltenham Town. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

5 . Bouncing back The Seasiders responded to the Cheltenham defeat with a 2-1 win away to Peterborough United, with Shayne Lavery and Karamoke Dembele on the scoresheet. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales