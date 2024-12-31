Gallery: 25 photos that tell the story of Blackpool's 2024 - the highs, the lows and the big changes

By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT
The last 12 months have proven to be a mixed experienced for Blackpool.

As 2024 comes to an end, the Seasiders will look back on the year with different emotions.

There’s been some good performances along the way, but the disappointing days will probably be the more clear memories for those in Tangerine.

Steve Bruce’s side head into 2025 sat 15th in the League One table, which is nowhere near where they would like to be, making the start of the new year crucial.

Here’s some of the best photos that tell the story of the last 12 months:

Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton were on the scoresheet in a 2-0 victory over Lincoln City on New Year's Day.

1. A win to start the year

Blackpool earned themselves an FA Cup replay at Nottingham Forest after drawing 2-2 with the Premier League outfit at the City Ground.

2. A draw at the City Ground

The Seasiders suffered a 3-2 defeat to Forest in the cup replay, but gave a good account of themselves in front of the ITV cameras.

3. Back to Bloomfield Road

One of the lowest points of the 2023/24 campaign was a 2-0 midweek defeat away to Cheltenham Town.

4. A low point in Cheltenham

The Seasiders responded to the Cheltenham defeat with a 2-1 win away to Peterborough United, with Shayne Lavery and Karamoke Dembele on the scoresheet.

5. Bouncing back

On the same week as their league win away to Peterborough, Blackpool suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Posh at Bloomfield Road in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy.

6. Posh woe

