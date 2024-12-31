Gallery: 25 photos that tell the story of Blackpool's 2024 - the highs, the lows and the big changes

As 2024 comes to an end, the Seasiders will look back on the year with different emotions.
There’s been some good performances along the way, but the disappointing days will probably be the more clear memories for those in Tangerine.
Steve Bruce’s side head into 2025 sat 15th in the League One table, which is nowhere near where they would like to be, making the start of the new year crucial.
Here’s some of the best photos that tell the story of the last 12 months:
1. A win to start the year
Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton were on the scoresheet in a 2-0 victory over Lincoln City on New Year's Day. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. A draw at the City Ground
Blackpool earned themselves an FA Cup replay at Nottingham Forest after drawing 2-2 with the Premier League outfit at the City Ground. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Back to Bloomfield Road
The Seasiders suffered a 3-2 defeat to Forest in the cup replay, but gave a good account of themselves in front of the ITV cameras. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. A low point in Cheltenham
One of the lowest points of the 2023/24 campaign was a 2-0 midweek defeat away to Cheltenham Town. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Bouncing back
The Seasiders responded to the Cheltenham defeat with a 2-1 win away to Peterborough United, with Shayne Lavery and Karamoke Dembele on the scoresheet. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Posh woe
On the same week as their league win away to Peterborough, Blackpool suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Posh at Bloomfield Road in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
