GALLERY: 25 photos of the Blackpool fans who made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend

The Seasiders faithful who made the lengthy journey down south were left disappointed by what they saw, with Neil Critchley’s side suffering a 2-1 defeat.
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna were both on the scoresheet for the Red Devils on their return to League One, while Ashley Fletcher marked his Blackpool debut with a goal off the bench.
Here’s the best fan photos from Saturday’s game:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
2. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
3. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
4. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
5. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
6. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.