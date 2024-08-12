GALLERY: 25 photos of the Blackpool fans who made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend

By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:00 GMT
Blackpool fans made the trip to the Broadfield Stadium for Saturday’s League One opener against Crawley Town.

The Seasiders faithful who made the lengthy journey down south were left disappointed by what they saw, with Neil Critchley’s side suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna were both on the scoresheet for the Red Devils on their return to League One, while Ashley Fletcher marked his Blackpool debut with a goal off the bench.

Here’s the best fan photos from Saturday’s game:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Crawley on the opening weekend. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolCrawleyLeague OneCrawley TownNeil CritchleySeasiders
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice