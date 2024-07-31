GALLERY: 25 photos of the Blackpool faithful getting behind their side in the pre-season test against Tranmere Rovers

Luke Norris, Regan Hendry and a trialist were all on the scoresheet in a 3-1 victory for the League Two outfit, while Jordan Rhodes scored a consolation for Neil Critchley’s side.
It proved to be Blackpool’s second defeat of the day, after they lost to Accrington Stanley by the same scoreline in a behind-closed-doors fixture at Bloomfield Road.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game at Prenton Park:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Blackpool fans
3. Blackpool fans
4. Blackpool fans
5. Blackpool fans
6. Blackpool fans
