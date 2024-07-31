GALLERY: 25 photos of the Blackpool faithful getting behind their side in the pre-season test against Tranmere Rovers

By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Blackpool fans made the trip to Prenton Park on Tuesday night for the Seasiders’ pre-season test against Tranmere Rovers.

Luke Norris, Regan Hendry and a trialist were all on the scoresheet in a 3-1 victory for the League Two outfit, while Jordan Rhodes scored a consolation for Neil Critchley’s side.

It proved to be Blackpool’s second defeat of the day, after they lost to Accrington Stanley by the same scoreline in a behind-closed-doors fixture at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game at Prenton Park:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Tranmere.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolTranmere RoversSeasidersLeague TwoRegan HendryNeil CritchleyJordan Rhodes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.