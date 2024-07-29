GALLERY: 25 photos of the Blackpool faithful back at Bloomfield Road for the pre-season test against Sunderland

The Black Cats returned to the North East with a 1-0 win under their belt following a late goal from Jack Clarke.

It still proved to be a positive day for the Seasiders, as a number of players were given a run out, with Neil Critchley making eight changes at the break, and a further three during the second half.

Some supporters were in attendance for the fixture as the 2024/25 campaign starts to get closer and closer.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the Sunderland game:

Blackpool fans A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.

