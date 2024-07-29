GALLERY: 25 photos of the Blackpool faithful back at Bloomfield Road for the pre-season test against Sunderland

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
Football was back at Bloomfield Road at the weekend as Blackpool took on Sunderland in a pre-season friendly.

The Black Cats returned to the North East with a 1-0 win under their belt following a late goal from Jack Clarke.

It still proved to be a positive day for the Seasiders, as a number of players were given a run out, with Neil Critchley making eight changes at the break, and a further three during the second half.

Some supporters were in attendance for the fixture as the 2024/25 campaign starts to get closer and closer.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the Sunderland game:

A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.

1. Blackpool fans

A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.

2. Blackpool fans

A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.

3. Blackpool fans

A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.

4. Blackpool fans

A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.

5. Blackpool fans

A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.

6. Blackpool fans

A number of Seasiders supporters headed down to Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Sunderland.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNorth EastSeasidersNeil Critchley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.