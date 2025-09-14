Gallery: 23 photos of the loyal Blackpool faithful enduring another difficult away day

Despite it being a disappointing start to the season for Steve Bruce’s side, 605 Seasiders supporters still made the trip to Sixfields for the early kick off against Northampton Town.
Following three previous away defeats, it proved to be more of the same for Blackpool, with Cameron McGeehan’s late goal proving to be the difference between the two teams in a 1-0 victory for the Cobblers.
Here’s the best photos of the Blackpool fans who made the trip:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans
2. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans
3. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans
4. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans
5. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans
6. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans