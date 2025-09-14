Gallery: 23 photos of the loyal Blackpool faithful enduring another difficult away day

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool fans endured another tough away day on Saturday.

Despite it being a disappointing start to the season for Steve Bruce’s side, 605 Seasiders supporters still made the trip to Sixfields for the early kick off against Northampton Town.

Following three previous away defeats, it proved to be more of the same for Blackpool, with Cameron McGeehan’s late goal proving to be the difference between the two teams in a 1-0 victory for the Cobblers.

Here’s the best photos of the Blackpool fans who made the trip:

Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters endured another disappointing away day. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSeasidersSixfieldsNorthampton TownSteve BruceCobblers
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice