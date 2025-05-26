Gallery: 23 historic photos from Blackpool's 2001 triumph over Leyton Orient in Cardiff

After overcoming Hartlepool United in the semi-finals, Steve McMahon’s side made their trip to the Welsh capital one to remember.
Despite falling behind twice, goals from Ian Hughes, Brian Reid, Paul Simpson and Brett Ormerod gave the Seasiders the victory – in what was only the club’s second play-off success at the time.
Here’s some of the best photos from the game at the Millennium Stadium in 2001:
1. On this day
Blackpool overcame Leyton Orient at the Millennium Stadium on this day (May 26) in 2001. Photo: Phil Cole
