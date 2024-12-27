Gallery: 23 fantastic photos of the 1,268 Blackpool fans who made the Boxing Day trip to Wrexham

There were 1,268 Seasiders supporters in the away end at the Racecourse Ground, as a controversial late penalty call condemned Steve Bruce’s side to a 2-1 defeat.
Ashley Fletcher had put the visitors ahead inside the opening three minutes, before a Paul Mullin wondergoal and Steven Fletcher’s converted spot kick turned the game around in favour of the Welsh outfit.
Here’s the best photos of the Blackpool fans who made the trip to Wrexham:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the Boxing Day trip to Wrexham. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
