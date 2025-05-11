The Seasiders headed to the City Ground with the tie already in their hands, after goals from Keith Southern and Charlie Adam had helped them to a 2-1 win in the first leg.

In Nottingham, DJ Campbell was on hand with a hat trick, while Stephen Dobbie was also on the scoresheet, as Ian Holloway’s side progressed to Wembley.

Of course on the big day, Blackpool also came out on top, producing a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City to reach the Premier League.

Here’s some of the best photos from the semi-final second leg win over Forest:

1 . Victory at the City Ground Blackpool booked their place in the Championship play-off final on this day (May 11) in 2010. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

