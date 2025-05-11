Gallery: 23 cracking photos of Blackpool booking their place at Wembley with a victory over Nottingham Forest on this day in 2010

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th May 2025, 05:00 BST
Blackpool booked their place in the Championship play-off final with a 4-3 victory over Nottingham Forest on this day (May 11) in 2010.

The Seasiders headed to the City Ground with the tie already in their hands, after goals from Keith Southern and Charlie Adam had helped them to a 2-1 win in the first leg.

In Nottingham, DJ Campbell was on hand with a hat trick, while Stephen Dobbie was also on the scoresheet, as Ian Holloway’s side progressed to Wembley.

Of course on the big day, Blackpool also came out on top, producing a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City to reach the Premier League.

Here’s some of the best photos from the semi-final second leg win over Forest:

Blackpool booked their place in the Championship play-off final on this day (May 11) in 2010.

1. Victory at the City Ground

Blackpool booked their place in the Championship play-off final on this day (May 11) in 2010. Photo: Clive Mason

