The Seasiders headed to the City Ground with the tie already in their hands, after goals from Keith Southern and Charlie Adam had helped them to a 2-1 win in the first leg.
In Nottingham, DJ Campbell was on hand with a hat trick, while Stephen Dobbie was also on the scoresheet, as Ian Holloway’s side progressed to Wembley.
Of course on the big day, Blackpool also came out on top, producing a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City to reach the Premier League.
Here’s some of the best photos from the semi-final second leg win over Forest:
1. Victory at the City Ground
Blackpool booked their place in the Championship play-off final on this day (May 11) in 2010. Photo: Clive Mason
