Gallery: 22 photos of frustrated Blackpool fans watching the disappointing home defeat to Stockport County

The Seasiders remain with a point in League One, after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Stockport County at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Second half goals from Louie Barry, Jayden Fevrier and Tanto Olaofe helped the Hatters to a convincing victory, with Neil Critchley’s side stumbling against a newly-promoted side once again, after losing 2-1 away to Crawley Town the weekend before.

The Blackpool fans in attendance were not rewarded for their support, and made their frustrations clear on the full time whistle.

Here’s some of the best photos of the Seasiders faithful at the Stockport game:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters showed their support in the first home game of the new campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters showed their support in the first home game of the new campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters showed their support in the first home game of the new campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters showed their support in the first home game of the new campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters showed their support in the first home game of the new campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Photo Sales