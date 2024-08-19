Gallery: 22 photos of frustrated Blackpool fans watching the disappointing home defeat to Stockport County

Second half goals from Louie Barry, Jayden Fevrier and Tanto Olaofe helped the Hatters to a convincing victory, with Neil Critchley’s side stumbling against a newly-promoted side once again, after losing 2-1 away to Crawley Town the weekend before.
The Blackpool fans in attendance were not rewarded for their support, and made their frustrations clear on the full time whistle.
Here’s some of the best photos of the Seasiders faithful at the Stockport game:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters showed their support in the first home game of the new campaign. Photo: CameraSport -
2. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters showed their support in the first home game of the new campaign. Photo: CameraSport -
3. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters showed their support in the first home game of the new campaign. Photo: CameraSport -
4. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters showed their support in the first home game of the new campaign. Photo: CameraSport -
5. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters showed their support in the first home game of the new campaign. Photo: CameraSport -
6. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters showed their support in the first home game of the new campaign. Photo: CameraSport -
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.