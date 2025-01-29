Gallery: 21 superb photos of the Blackpool fans backing their side on the midweek trip to Lincoln

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Jan 2025, 14:30 BST
Blackpool fans were rewarded for making the midweek trip to Lincoln as Steve Bruce’s side claimed a 2-0 victory at the LNER Stadium.

Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring just after the half hour mark. After winning a challenge on the edge of the box, the 29-year-old ran onto the loose ball before chipping Zach Jeacock for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Olly Casey doubled the Seasiders’ lead after the break, finishing from close-range after the Imps were unable to deal with a Rob Apter corner.

The result makes it back-to-back wins for Bruce’s side following Saturday’s 3-1 victory away to Exeter City at St James Park.

A total of 224 Blackpool supporters made the journey to Lincolnshire, and made themselves heard throughout.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the victory over the Imps:

