Gallery: 21 cracking photos of the Blackpool faithful in the packed out away end at Stockport County

The Seasiders faithful packed out the away end at Edgeley Park, and throughout the opening 45 minutes were able to enjoy what was looking like a positive afternoon in Greater Manchester following Ashley Fletcher’s early opener.
Things quickly changed after half time, with a brace from substitute Benony Andresson turning things around in favour of the home team.
The result leaves Blackpool 12 points off the League One play-offs, and seemingly very little to play for heading into their final 13 matches of the campaign.
Here’s the best fan photos from the sold out away end at Stockport:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters packed out the away end at Edgeley Park. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
