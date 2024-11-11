Gallery: 20 photos of the loyal Blackpool fans who were left disappointed at Leyton Orient

Sonny Perkins, Charlie Kelman and Tom James were on the scoresheet at Brisbane Road as Steve Bruce’s side suffered their sixth League One defeat of the season.

Blackpool are now winless in their last six games in England’s third tier, with that run also including a 5-1 loss away to Peterborough United.

Here’s the best fan photos of the loyal supporters who made their way to London at the weekend:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters were left disappointed on their trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Stephanie Meek Photo Sales

