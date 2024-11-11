Gallery: 20 photos of the loyal Blackpool fans who were left disappointed at Leyton Orient

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Nov 2024, 10:30 BST
Blackpool fans who made the trip to the capital were left disappointed as the Seasiders suffered a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient.

Sonny Perkins, Charlie Kelman and Tom James were on the scoresheet at Brisbane Road as Steve Bruce’s side suffered their sixth League One defeat of the season.

Blackpool are now winless in their last six games in England’s third tier, with that run also including a 5-1 loss away to Peterborough United.

Here’s the best fan photos of the loyal supporters who made their way to London at the weekend:

Seasiders supporters were left disappointed on their trip to the capital.

1. Blackpool fans

2. Blackpool fans

3. Blackpool fans

4. Blackpool fans

5. Blackpool fans

6. Blackpool fans

