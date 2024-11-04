Gallery: 20 photos of the 230 Blackpool fans who braved the long trip to Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup

Sonny Carey was on hand with a brace for Steve Bruce’s side, as they claimed a 2-0 victory at Priestfield Stadium to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.
The Seasiders took 230 supporters to Kent, in what was a 600 mile round trip for those who travelled from the Fylde Coast.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the cup tie:
1. Blackpool fans
Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks
2. Blackpool fans
Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks
3. Blackpool fans
Jordan Rhodes celebrates in front of the travelling Blackpool fans. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks
4. Blackpool fans
Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks
5. Blackpool fans
Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks
6. Blackpool fans
Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks