Gallery: 20 photos of the 230 Blackpool fans who braved the long trip to Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
Blackpool fans were rewarded for making the long trip to Gillingham on Saturday.

Sonny Carey was on hand with a brace for Steve Bruce’s side, as they claimed a 2-0 victory at Priestfield Stadium to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Seasiders took 230 supporters to Kent, in what was a 600 mile round trip for those who travelled from the Fylde Coast.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the cup tie:

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Gillingham.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Gillingham. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Gillingham.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Gillingham. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Jordan Rhodes celebrates in front of the travelling Blackpool fans.

3. Blackpool fans

Jordan Rhodes celebrates in front of the travelling Blackpool fans. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Gillingham.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Gillingham. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Gillingham.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Gillingham. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Gillingham.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Gillingham. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

