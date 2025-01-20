Gallery: 20 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans getting behind their side in the draw against Huddersfield Town

The Seasiders had enjoyed one of their best halves of football at home this season, with Rob Apter and Albie Morgan both finding the back of the net to give Steve Bruce’s side a two-goal lead at the break.

Within five minutes of the restart, the Terriers were back level following quick fire goals from Joe Taylor and Brodie Spencer.

Both teams had opportunities to take all three points, but neither could make the most of their opportunities, with the result leaving Blackpool still stuck on two league wins at Bloomfield Road this season – with the last coming back in September.

Here’s the best fan photos from Saturday’s game:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales