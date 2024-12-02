Gallery: 18 photos of the Blackpool faithful getting behind their side in the cup loss to Birmingham City

The Seasiders were on the end of a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the second round of the FA Cup.

First half goals from Lyndon Dykes and Lukas Jutkiewicz prompted four substitutions from Steve Bruce at the break, with the head coach left frustrated by his side’s display.

Jordan Rhodes found the back of the net shortly after being introduced off the bench, but Blackpool’s momentum didn’t last long enough to find a way to pull level.

Bloomfield Road welcomed a crowd of just 4,835 for the cup tie, with the home supporters in attendance doing their best to get behind their team despite the performance being lacklustre at times.

Here’s some of the best fan photos:

1 . Blackpool fans It proved to be another disappointing afternoon for Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

