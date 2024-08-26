Gallery: 18 photos of the Blackpool faithful at Cambridge as 477 fans make the trip

James Husband claimed a brace, before Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard both found the back of the net to give the Seasiders a 4-1 lead after 53 minutes.
After firing past Richard O’Donnell in the first half, former Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery scored the U’s’ equaliser in the 75th minute, after Danny Andrew and Brandon Njoku had pulled goals back.
The fixture marked the first outing since the sacking of Neil Critchley, with Richard Keogh taking interim charge.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the trip to Cambridge:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
