Gallery: 18 fantastic photos of the Blackpool fans who made the cold midweek trip to Harrogate

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:00 GMT
The Blackpool fans who made the trip to Harrogate on Tuesday night experienced an evening of mixed emotions.

Steve Bruce’s side came from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at the Exercise Stadium, before winning 5-4 on penalties for a bonus point to finish top of their EFL Trophy group.

At the break, it looked as if it was going to be another night of disappointment for the Seasiders during their current poor run of form; only for Jordan Rhodes and Ryan Finnigan to get them back into the contest in the latter stages of the second half.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game:

Related topics:BlackpoolHarrogateSteve BruceEFL TrophyJordan Rhodes
