Gallery: 18 fantastic photos of the Blackpool fans who made the cold midweek trip to Harrogate

Steve Bruce’s side came from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at the Exercise Stadium, before winning 5-4 on penalties for a bonus point to finish top of their EFL Trophy group.

At the break, it looked as if it was going to be another night of disappointment for the Seasiders during their current poor run of form; only for Jordan Rhodes and Ryan Finnigan to get them back into the contest in the latter stages of the second half.