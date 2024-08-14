Gallery: 16 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans enjoying the EFL Cup away trip to Burton Albion

The Brewers played the majority of the game with 10-men after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the first half, but they were able to frustrate Neil Critchley’s for large periods- with Ashley Fletcher unable to convert the resulting penalty from the red card.
Substitute Ryan Finnigan eventually broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, before Matthew Pennington claimed a brace. The victory was then rounded off by Lee Evans in stoppage time.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game at the Pirelli Stadium:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
2. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
3. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
4. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
5. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
6. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the trip to the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.