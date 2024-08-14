Gallery: 16 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans enjoying the EFL Cup away trip to Burton Albion

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Aug 2024, 16:00 BST
Blackpool fans made the trip to the Pirelli Stadium as the Seasiders claimed a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The Brewers played the majority of the game with 10-men after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the first half, but they were able to frustrate Neil Critchley’s for large periods- with Ashley Fletcher unable to convert the resulting penalty from the red card.

Substitute Ryan Finnigan eventually broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, before Matthew Pennington claimed a brace. The victory was then rounded off by Lee Evans in stoppage time.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game at the Pirelli Stadium:

1. Blackpool fans

2. Blackpool fans

3. Blackpool fans

4. Blackpool fans

5. Blackpool fans

6. Blackpool fans

