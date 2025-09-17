Gallery: 14 photos of the Blackpool faithful enjoying break from league pain with victory over Barrow

By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool claimed a 5-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

For the Seasiders fans in the 1,087 attendance at Bloomfield Road, it was an evening to briefly take their minds off the club’s current struggles on the pitch.

While the big win did very little to paper over the cracks when it comes to performances in League One, it could instill some confidence into the players who were given an opportunity as part of 10 changes.

On his first start, Scott Banks was on hand with a brace, while Ashley Fletcher, Andy Lyons and Dale Taylor were also on the scoresheet.

Here’s the best fan photos from the victory over the Bluebirds:

Seasiders supporters enjoyed a change of competition at Bloomfield Road.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed a change of competition at Bloomfield Road.

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: Gareth Evans

3. Blackpool fans

Photo: Gareth Evans

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: Gareth Evans

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: Gareth Evans

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: Gareth Evans

