Gallery: 14 photos of the Blackpool faithful enjoying break from league pain with victory over Barrow

For the Seasiders fans in the 1,087 attendance at Bloomfield Road, it was an evening to briefly take their minds off the club’s current struggles on the pitch.

While the big win did very little to paper over the cracks when it comes to performances in League One, it could instill some confidence into the players who were given an opportunity as part of 10 changes.

On his first start, Scott Banks was on hand with a brace, while Ashley Fletcher, Andy Lyons and Dale Taylor were also on the scoresheet.

Here’s the best fan photos from the victory over the Bluebirds:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters enjoyed a change of competition at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

